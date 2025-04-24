Pahalgam Terror Attack: Innocent Tourists Were Shot In Head In ISIS-Style Killing, Horrific New Video Shows

Kashmir has been witnessing a new low in its abyss of brutalisation. At least 28 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a gruesome carnage when Pakistan -backed terrorists rounded up and opened fire at a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

A new horrific video shows how innocent tourists were shot dead in in head from point blank range, similar to executions committed by ISIS.

Initial investigations suggest that six heavily armed terrorists—reportedly led by a Pakistan -based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander—crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. Local operatives are suspected to have assisted them in navigating the terrain.

Sources further revealed that the terrorists were equipped with advanced weapons, including US-made M4 carbines and AK-series rifles. Security agencies are now working to identify the handler who coordinated the attack and conducted reconnaissance of the target area before the strike.

5 big decisions taken by Modi Govt to punish Pakistan

In the wake of the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, the Indian government has mounted a no-holds-barred diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, holding it fully accountable for sponsoring cross-border terrorism. Following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PM Modi, India has rolled out a series of bold actions aimed at Islamabad.

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.