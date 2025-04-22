Indian Navy Officer Among Over 25 Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam: An Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal was among several people killed in a cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, 26, who was posted in Kochi, was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam. Narwal was a resident of Haryana and had got married recently on April 16, Defence officials said.

According to reports, 5–6 terrorists opened fire on tourists visiting Pahalgam, a region accessible only on foot or horseback. The area's non-motorable nature posed a significant challenge for authorities attempting to rescue and evacuate those injured in the attack.

As per reports, at least 25 people have been killed by the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack and many more are injured. Meanwhile, a list has surfaced revealing names of the terror victims who lost their lives and also those injured in a brutal act of terror by Pakistani terrorists.

Disturbing videos, photos show cowardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam

Multiple photos and videos have surfaced showing the scale of brutal act carried out by Pakistani terrorists who targeted innocent civilians in Kashmir Pahalgam.

In one of the video, a woman was seen crying for help after terrorists shot her husband saying, “Please save my husband. (Mere pati ko bachalo).”

In another video, a woman is seen heartbroken while she was being evacuated after terrorists killed on of her relative.

A couple tourist from Karnataka, identified as Manju Nath and his wife Pallavi were also targeted by the terrorists. The terror perpetrators killed her husband. The woman when asked the terrorist to kill her and son also, then the terrorist told her “he won't…. tell this to Modi” (Modi Ko Bolo).

Two more videos surfaced from Pahalgam where an eyewitness who was present at the terror attack site was heard saying, "Terrorists have attacked, they have barely escaped, God will save them. (Yaha pe attack kardia hai aatankwadiyo ne, hum bal bal bacche hai, parmatma humari rakhsha karega.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed about the terror attack in Pahalgam who then directed Home Minister Amit Shah to rush to Jammu and Kashmir and handle the situation.