Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: SIT Formed, NIA Joins Hunt for Pakistan-sponsored Terror Trail

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Army Chief To Visit Attack Site, Hold Security Review Meet Today | Image: ANI

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed 26 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the incident. Speaking at an event in Bihar, he said India will track down and punish all terrorists and their supporters. A moment of silence was held to honor the victims.

The Indian Army Chief is visiting the attack site in Srinagar to review security. Home Minister Amit Shah is also holding a high-level meeting. India has responded strongly to Pakistan by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and taking diplomatic steps. Pakistan has also threatened to review all bilateral agreements with India.

The attack has brought back focus on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government has promised strict action against those responsible.