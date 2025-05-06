Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: NSA Ajit Doval meets PM Modi at his residence

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) remain high as the Pakistan Army continued unprovoked small-arms firing for the 12th consecutive day across multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violations were reported in eight sectors — Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor on Tuesday prompting a proportionate response from the Indian Army.
The fresh firing from Pakistan side marks the 49th ceasefire violation in just under two weeks, after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.
The escalating situation between India and Pakistan has drawn United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s attention with the forum holding a closed-door consultation on the border tensions on Monday. This comes shortly after UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed concern that tensions between the two nations are ‘at their highest in years’.
“It is essential - especially at this critical hour - that India and Pakistan avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” Guterres said.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval holds key meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7LKM residence ahead of May 7 mock drills across 244 districts.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: After the Union Home Ministry asked all states to conduct mock drills across the 244 categorised civil defence districts on Wednesday, May 7, a crucial key meet was chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to discuss preparedness at the MHA.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: The security forces have launched a massive anti-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir after the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam. On Tuesday, two terror associates were nabbed in Central Kashmir and forces have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from both the associuates.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Security has been significantly heightened across Jammu at key locations including temples, educational institutions, hospitals. Jammu Airport is under enhanced surveillance.
Following a detailed security assessment, authorities have deployed additional personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to critical areas.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: In a major breakthrough against ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, SSOC Amritsar, in a joint operation with central agency has recovered a cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in the forested area near Tibba Nangal–Kular Road, SBS Nagar.
In the operation, two Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), five P-86 Hand Grenades, and one Wireless Communication Set were recovered.
As per the initial probe report, a coordinated operation is suspected by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in Punjab. An FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have placed all jails under high alert amid credible intelligence inputs warning of possible terror strikes. Central Jail Srinagar and Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, both housing high-risk inmates, are under intensified surveillance as part of precautionary measures. In response, authorities have deployed additional security personnel and restricted inmate movement within the premises. Special monitoring teams have been activated to track real-time threats, while surprise inspections and cell searches are underway to detect and confiscate any prohibited items.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: The decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance has caused alarm in Pakistan. The Indus River System Authority on Monday expressed deep concern over a sudden decrease in river Chenab inflows at Marala due to short supply by India, which may result in a 21% water shortage in Pakistan during the early Kharif season.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: India and Pakistan are set to hold Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks today as part of the routine weekly communication held every Tuesday. During the discussions, the Indian side is expected to strongly raise the issue of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army has recorded 49 incidents of unprovoked firing from across various sectors in Jammu & Kashmir along the LoC in the last 12 days.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: The District Magistrate of Poonch has issued an immediate ban on the sale, storage, and use of firecrackers. The move follows a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police highlighting that firecrackers used during late-night wedding celebrations have caused confusion among security personnel deployed in sensitive areas.
The administration said that any violation of the order will be prosecuted under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
