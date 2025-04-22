Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE | PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit Amid Terror Attack, Set to Return to India Early Wednesday

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Two tourists lost their lives and six others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. In response, security personnel and emergency medical teams were immediately dispatched to the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation, instructed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the location of the attack and ensure that all necessary measures are taken. Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Srinagar shortly to convene a high-level security review meeting with officials from various agencies.
According to reports, gunfire was reported from the upper meadows of Baisaran Valley, a remote part of Pahalgam that can only be accessed by foot or horseback. HM Shah reportedly chaired an emergency meeting at his Delhi residence, which was attended by Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, and senior Army officials also participated via video conferencing. Shah also held conversations with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Pahalgam, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, alpine lakes, and lush meadows, is a major tourist destination in Kashmir, drawing thousands of visitors during the summer season.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Update: President Donald Trump called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is expected tomorrow. The high-level review will focus on the security scenario in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live update: A motorbike has been seized near the attack site in Baisaran. Police are currently verifying the identity of its owner.
Pahalgam Terror Attack: BSF and Army put on high alert in Jammu & Kashmir.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Putin extended condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Pahalgam Terror Attack live updates: Schools to remain closed tomorrow in the Kashmir valley.
Pahalgam Terror Attack: US President Trump to soon dial PM Modi.
Pahalgam Attack Live updates: Trump will speak to PM Modi at the earliest on Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam terror attack live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cutting short his two-day visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Russian President Putin condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He wrote, “Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment."
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: US President Donald Trump took to X and condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and wrote, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and in a post on X wrote, “Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims. Italy expresses its closeness to the families affected, the injured, the Government and all the Indian people."
Pahalgam terror attack live: US Vice President JD Vance in a post on X wrote, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."
Pahalgam terror attack live: Courts to remain closed in Jammu tomorrow as Bar Association gives Bandh call.
Pahalgam terror attack live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening and will directly head to Raj Bhawan.
Pahalgam terror attack live: According to reports, New Delhi, Amritsar, Mumbai, Jaipur (where US VP JD Vance is staying) have been put on high alert.
Pahalgam terror attack live: A family vacation turned into a scene of unspeakable horror in the hills of Pahalgam on Tuesday, when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, especially Hindus, killing a 47-year-old man from Karnataka and leaving his wife and young son in grief. Manjunath Rao, a real estate businessman from Shivamogga’s Vijayanagar, had arrived in Kashmir with his wife Pallavi and their son just three days ago, hoping to show them the famed beauty of the valley. Read full story here
Pahalgam terror attack live:
Pahalgam terror attack live: A tourist couple from Maharashtra’s Nagpur shared their chilling experience of narrowly escaping the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The couple revealed that the attack unfolded moments after they had left the spot. “We could hear the sound of gunfire for a long time. Everyone was running, trying to escape. We never looked back, we just wanted to get away,” they said.
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for immediate medical assistance and updates on the condition of five Pune residents injured in the Pahalgam terror attack. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, “Requesting Omar Abdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the following people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the Pahalgham firing incident today: Asawari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested for clarity on their condition please. Thank you for your efficient & quick administration"
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lands in Srinagar and will immediately hold security meeting.
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar rushing to Srinagar from Udhampur. He will be briefed by local formation commanders on the present security situation
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. “The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” she said.
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and said, “Condemn the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victim. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
Pahalgam Attack Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi condemned terror attack in Pahalgam and said, “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."
Pahalgam Attack Live Update: Rajnath Singh condemns Pahalgam terror attack. “Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”
Pahalgam Attack Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to leave for Pahalgam around 7 p.m.
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and said, “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies."
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Wife of one of the injured tourists who was injured in the Pahalgam terror attack said that the terrorists confirmed her husband's identity whether he was Hindu or Muslim before opening fire at him.
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Home Minister Amit Shah, a high-level meeting is underway at HM's residence. More details regarding the meeting are awaited.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dialed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as terror attack striked Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.