Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE | PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit Amid Terror Attack, Set to Return to India Early Wednesday

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates | 'Perpetrators Will Pay Heavily': Amit Shah's Warns Terrorists

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Two tourists lost their lives and six others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. In response, security personnel and emergency medical teams were immediately dispatched to the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation, instructed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the location of the attack and ensure that all necessary measures are taken. Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Srinagar shortly to convene a high-level security review meeting with officials from various agencies.

According to reports, gunfire was reported from the upper meadows of Baisaran Valley, a remote part of Pahalgam that can only be accessed by foot or horseback. HM Shah reportedly chaired an emergency meeting at his Delhi residence, which was attended by Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, and senior Army officials also participated via video conferencing. Shah also held conversations with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Pahalgam, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, alpine lakes, and lush meadows, is a major tourist destination in Kashmir, drawing thousands of visitors during the summer season.