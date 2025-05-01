Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 17 Ceasefire Violations in 7 Days; Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army has carried out 17 ceasefire violations over the past week, including in the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors. The Indian Army responded proportionately to each incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces full freedom to decide on the timing and method of response. In a high-level meeting with top security and defence officials, he assured full political support for any necessary action.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now leading the investigation and has deployed teams to Anantnag. Security measures across Jammu and Kashmir have been tightened, with police demolishing nine properties linked to active militants.
The Indian government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered all Pakistani nationals without valid long-term or diplomatic visas to leave the country by April 29. State governments have been instructed to enforce this strictly.
At an all-party meeting, leaders expressed united support for a firm response to the attack and ongoing cross-border aggression.
India Has Banned the Official Youtube Channel of Pakistan Army’s ISPR
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday directed police to launch a campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
He instructed them to deport Bangladeshi nationals who are illegally residing in the state.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar in social media post on X, said, "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice."
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : India has closed its airspace to all flights operated by Pakistan-based airlines days after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today. During the conversation, Secretary Rubio expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to partnering with India in the fight against terrorism. He also urged India to engage with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and promote peace and security in South Asia.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army.
