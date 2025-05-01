Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 17 Ceasefire Violations in 7 Days; Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 17 ceasefire violations in last 7 days in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army has carried out 17 ceasefire violations over the past week, including in the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors. The Indian Army responded proportionately to each incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces full freedom to decide on the timing and method of response. In a high-level meeting with top security and defence officials, he assured full political support for any necessary action.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now leading the investigation and has deployed teams to Anantnag. Security measures across Jammu and Kashmir have been tightened, with police demolishing nine properties linked to active militants.

The Indian government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered all Pakistani nationals without valid long-term or diplomatic visas to leave the country by April 29. State governments have been instructed to enforce this strictly.

At an all-party meeting, leaders expressed united support for a firm response to the attack and ongoing cross-border aggression.