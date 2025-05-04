Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire for 10th Consecutive Day; India Responds Swiftly

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Multiple Sectors Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 10th consecutive day, targeting eight sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the unprovoked firing.

In a strong response, India has imposed an immediate and complete ban on the import and transit of all goods from Pakistan. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a Gazette notification under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, adding a new clause (Para 2.20A) to enforce the ban on national security and public policy grounds. Any exceptions will require prior government approval.

This move comes amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. India has also shut the Attari Integrated Check Post, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals—giving them 40 hours to leave—and reduced diplomatic presence in both countries.

Additionally, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed severe consequences for those behind the attack, stating it was time to eliminate the last remaining terrorist safe havens and asserting that the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians would crush terrorism.