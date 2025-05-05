Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again; 5 Ieds Seized From Terror hideout in Surankote

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, India has imposed a complete and immediate ban on the import and transit of all goods from Pakistan, effectively halting bilateral trade. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the decision through a Gazette notification, citing provisions under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.
A new clause, Para 2.20A, has been added to the policy, stating that all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan whether directly or indirectly and regardless of their import status are now prohibited until further notice. The ministry cited national security and public policy as the main reasons, stating that exceptions will need prior government approval.
The move follows rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. As part of its response, India has closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals giving them 40 hours to leave and reduced diplomatic staff in both nations' High Commissions.
India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, the 1960 agreement governing water sharing between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that those responsible for the attack—and those supporting them—will face severe consequences. He reaffirmed the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism and declared that the unity and will of 1.4 billion Indians would crush its remaining strongholds.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : India has decided to cease all mediation and arbitration processes under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, marking a major policy shift in the decades-old water-sharing agreement.
The move includes India's withdrawal from the ongoing arbitration concerning Pakistan’s objections to the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, which were under review by a neutral expert.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi between 27th April-4th May in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.
The operations resulted in apprehension of 17 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 31 weapons, 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.
A major revelation has emerged in the investigation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Interrogations of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in Jammu and Kashmir jails have revealed that the terrorists involved had received military-style training similar to Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) commandos. Intelligence sources indicate that 15-20 such highly trained commanders are currently active in the Kashmir Valley, leading small units of foreign terrorists.
This development underscores Pakistan's ISI strategy to inflict heavy damage on Indian security forces. Notably, the involvement of SSG-trained individuals has been linked to three major attacks: the civilian massacre in Gagangir, Ganderbal; the deadly ambush on an army convoy in Boota Pathri; and the recent Pahalgam strike.
In a major breakthrough, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Poonch and the Indian Army have foiled a major terror plot by busting a hideout in the forests of Surankote. During the joint operation, security forces recovered five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including three concealed in tiffin boxes and two in steel buckets. In addition to the explosives, several communication devices and other materials were also seized from the hideout, dealing a significant blow to the terror group's plans to carry out IED attacks in the region.
Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked firing in eight sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Rajouri.
Republic TV has accessed exclusive visuals of the firing from the Pakistani posts towards Kashmir Valley.
Balochistan post english, balochistan times, and balochistan post outlets covering the balochistan region and often critical of the pakistani government have been geo-blocked within india.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Indian community held a protest in Vienna, Austria against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In this protest they demanded justice, raised slogans like Vande Mataram and Say No To Terrorism.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold “closed consultations” on Monday after Pakistan, a non permanent member, requested the same to discuss escalating tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Apart from the five veto-wielding permanent members – China, France, Russia, UK and the US – the 10 non-permanent members in the Council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : The Pakistan army violated ceasefire along several sectors across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu. A statement from the Indian army accused Pakistani troops of resorting to unprovoked small arms fire across these regions.
