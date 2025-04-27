sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Terrified Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC for 3rd Consecutive Day, Indian Army Strikes Back
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 27th 2025, 08:19 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Terrified Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC for 3rd Consecutive Day, Indian Army Strikes Back

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for the third consecutive day, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Army has responded with force, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to probe the incident.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC for 3rd Consecutive Day, Indian Army Strikes Back | Image: Republic/AP

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: After a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists, members of the Indian community in London held a strong protest outside the Pakistan High Commission.

The protesters waved Indian flags, held signs, and shouted anti-terror slogans. They blamed Pakistan for giving shelter to terrorist groups and demanded justice for the victims. The protest was peaceful but drew people from many backgrounds, showing unity and support for the victims and their families.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken a big step. On Friday, it cancelled most visas issued to Pakistani citizens. This decision took effect from April 27, 2025. Only a few types of visas long-term, diplomatic, and official are still valid. Medical visas will be allowed only until April 29.

India’s Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, also spoke with top officials from all states through a video call, asking them to take necessary steps. This move shows that the government is tightening its security and controlling the movement of Pakistani nationals after the April 22 attack.

April 27th 2025, 08:18 IST

House of Active Terrorist Jameel Ahmad Sheer Gojri Demolished

House of active terrorist Jameel Ahmad Sheer Gojri active since 2016 demolished in Bandipora.
 

April 27th 2025, 08:06 IST

Indian Army Issues Statement On Ceasefire Violations

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Pakistani firing once again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, this time in Nowgam and Uri. Indian army heavily retaliated to the firing in Rampur, Uri, and Tutmargali in Nowgam, Kupwara sectors.
 

April 27th 2025, 08:06 IST

Pakistan Resorts To Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive night and resorted to unprovoked firing across several locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir late Friday. The Indian Army retaliate ffectively, with no injuries to its personnel.

"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small (arms) firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan army posts all across the LoC in Kashmir," the Army said in a statement Saturday.

April 27th 2025, 08:06 IST

Thai PM Expresses Condolences Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra conveyed her condolences to the families of those killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, she said, "I am deeply saddened by the recent horrific attack in Pahalgam. I share my profound sorry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and all those injured during this difficult time."  

April 27th 2025, 07:33 IST

Protests in Sindh Over Pak Govt's Indus Canal Project

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Protests in Pakistan's Sindh continued to take place as agitators oppose the government's proposed Indus River canal project.

People are protesting against the project as it will reportedly divert the Indus water in Punjab and thus decrease the downstream supply to Sindh.  

April 27th 2025, 07:25 IST

Forces Demolish 6 Terrorist Houses in Kashmir

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates :  Security forces on Saturday demolished four more houses belonging to active terrorists, a day after blowing up homes of two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives linked to the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 people earlier this week.

The latest demolitions bring the total to six houses destroyed in Kashmir valley over the past two days.  

Published April 27th 2025, 07:47 IST