Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Terrified Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC for 3rd Consecutive Day, Indian Army Strikes Back

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC for 3rd Consecutive Day, Indian Army Strikes Back

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: After a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists, members of the Indian community in London held a strong protest outside the Pakistan High Commission.

The protesters waved Indian flags, held signs, and shouted anti-terror slogans. They blamed Pakistan for giving shelter to terrorist groups and demanded justice for the victims. The protest was peaceful but drew people from many backgrounds, showing unity and support for the victims and their families.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken a big step. On Friday, it cancelled most visas issued to Pakistani citizens. This decision took effect from April 27, 2025. Only a few types of visas long-term, diplomatic, and official are still valid. Medical visas will be allowed only until April 29.

India’s Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, also spoke with top officials from all states through a video call, asking them to take necessary steps. This move shows that the government is tightening its security and controlling the movement of Pakistani nationals after the April 22 attack.