  • PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Top Security Officials Present | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 23rd 2025, 20:33 IST

PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Top Security Officials Present | LIVE

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence. Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Pahalgam earlier today, briefed him on the terror attack that claimed the lives of more than 25 tourists.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence. The Ministry of External Affairs is expected to issue a statement shortly on the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed more than 25 tourists and left several others injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Jeddah trip and held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the site of the attack in Pahalgam and is now heading to Delhi to brief Prime Minister Modi. The attack, carried out by terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The attackers, dressed in military uniforms, opened fire on tourists around noon, including women and elderly people. The terrorists reportedly asked about the victims' religion before shooting them. The area is remote, and rescue operations were difficult. Security forces quickly responded, and a helicopter was used for evacuations, while locals helped by transporting the injured on ponies. Twelve tourists were taken to a hospital in Pahalgam and are in stable condition.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it an “abomination.” Prime Minister Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and directed a response to the situation. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed solidarity with India.

In a statement, PM Modi condemned the attack and promised justice for the victims. He returned to India after skipping the official dinner in Saudi Arabia.

April 23rd 2025, 20:33 IST

India to Use Full Might Against Pahalgam Terror Perpetrators

In a strong and unequivocal message, the Modi government on Tuesday said that "all might must be used" and the "strongest possible action" must be taken to avenge the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent tourists.

The Government of India reiterated its firm commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and to prevent any such "dastardly acts of terrorism" from recurring.

April 23rd 2025, 20:24 IST

Centre Vows Strongest Possible Action to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

April 23rd 2025, 20:18 IST

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Holds Candle March Against Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

April 23rd 2025, 20:15 IST

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Meets Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack in Srinagar

April 23rd 2025, 20:08 IST

Eknath Shinde Leaves for Srinagar to Help Stranded Tourists of Maharashtra

April 23rd 2025, 19:29 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Pays Last Respect to Navy Officer Vinay Narwal

April 23rd 2025, 19:26 IST

Kashmiri Pandit Employees in Baramulla Told to Work from Home Till April 27

In view of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, all Kashmiri Pandit employees in Baramulla have been advised to work from home until April 27.  The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid heightened security concerns in the region after the deadly terror attack on tourists Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of minority employees.

April 23rd 2025, 19:16 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah to Hold Cabinet Meeting at his residence

April 23rd 2025, 19:09 IST

Mortal Remains of Navy Officer Vinay Narwal Taken for Last Rites in Karnal

The mortal remains Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, reached his hometown Karnal today. His final journey was marked by grief, as locals gathered to pay their last respects.

April 23rd 2025, 19:04 IST

First Pictures of PM Modi Chairing Top Security Meet In Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

April 23rd 2025, 19:02 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack | 'This Was Attack on Hindutva': Vinod Agarwal, Relative of Deceased Dinesh Mirania

April 23rd 2025, 19:02 IST

CCS Meeting Begins at Prime Minister's Residence

The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting has begun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah will brief him on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S. Jaishankar are also present at the meeting.

April 23rd 2025, 18:00 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Heads to PM's Residence for CCS Meet

April 23rd 2025, 17:57 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls for All Party Meeting Tomorrow

April 23rd 2025, 17:56 IST

JD Vance Talks to PM Modi, says 'to Provide All Assistance to Fight Terrorism '

April 23rd 2025, 17:41 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: MEA to Make Statement on Terror Attack in Kashmir

April 23rd 2025, 17:17 IST

Ludhiana Erupts in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack; Locals Demand Justice

April 23rd 2025, 17:16 IST

CM Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute to Syed Hussain

April 23rd 2025, 17:17 IST

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Attends Funeral of Local Victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah Killed in Pahalgam Terror

April 23rd 2025, 16:42 IST

Security tightened outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi after Pahalgam attack

April 23rd 2025, 16:39 IST

'Karara Jawab Milega' Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Retaliation After Pahalgam Terror Attack

April 23rd 2025, 16:21 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Leaves for New Delhi, to Go Straight to the Prime Minister's Residence

April 23rd 2025, 16:17 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sends stern message to Pahalgam terror attackers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent a stern message to the Pahalgam terror attackers on Wednesday. He said, “It is clear, strong action will be taken against the attackers.” 

April 23rd 2025, 15:24 IST

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's Wife Bids an Emotional Farewell to Her Husband

April 23rd 2025, 15:23 IST

Rejected Visa for Europe Led Slain Navy Officer Vinay Narwal to Honeymoon in Kashmir

In a tragic incident, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, while on his honeymoon. His wife, Himanshi, survived the attack. The couple had altered their honeymoon plans to visit Jammu and Kashmir after a European visa denial.
 

April 23rd 2025, 15:18 IST

Mauritius PM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity with India

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Ramgoolam strongly condemned the cowardly act, calling it a senseless killing, and expressed  support and solidarity with the people of India during this difficult time. 

April 23rd 2025, 15:06 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets PM Modi Following Pahalgam Attack

April 23rd 2025, 15:07 IST

'If India Atttacks We Will Support': Israel Foreign Ministry to Republic TV

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: If India attacks pakistan will Israel support: Israel will stand with you. This is what friends do. We stand with India. It is our principled position

On hamas style attack in Pahalgam: We also feel that there is a great similarity with the attack that took place on Israeli Soil. 
The setting may be different but the massacre is the same. Like India, we are also victims of terrorism.

April 23rd 2025, 15:07 IST

Special Train to Address Transportation Challenges Faced by Stranded Passengers

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Launch of a Special Train from SMVD Katra to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush, a special train service has been
launched.

The tickets shall be available over the counter from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu stations.

Train Number: 04612
Departure Station: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Katra
Departure Time: Katra -2120 Hrs
Udhampur - 2148 hrs
Jammu - 2300 hrs

This special train will play a crucial role in clearing the additional passenger load and ensuring a safe and comfortable journey to New Delhi.

Also, the National Highway at
Ramban is made functional on one-way basis. The passengers stranded at Kashmir and Jammu can use this special train. The train will reach New Delhi at 0930 hrs. 

April 23rd 2025, 14:45 IST

'Bhutan Stands Firmly With India in Solidarity & Friendship.' Says Bhutanese PM Tan Strongly Condemns

April 23rd 2025, 13:43 IST

Delhi Lawyers Protest Over Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A group of lawyers in Delhi staged a protest in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The protesters claimed that the incident was not just an act of terrorism, but a targeted “jihadi attack.” They alleged that the attackers identified victims based on their religion before carrying out the killings, calling it a systematic and premeditated assault. The lawyers also raised concerns about the growing vulnerability of Hindus, stating that in nine states across India, Hindus have become a minority. Emphasizing that Hindu culture is weakening, they urged the government to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation and take immediate action.  

April 23rd 2025, 13:36 IST

Amit Shah Says Terrorists Will Not Be Spared After Meeting Victim Families

Home Minister Amit Shah met the victim families of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“Every Indian feels the pain of losing loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack. This sorrow cannot be expressed in words. I want to assure all the affected families and the entire nation that these terrorists, who killed innocent people, will not be spared under any circumstances,” Amit Shah tweeted.

April 23rd 2025, 14:45 IST

Prime Minister’s Visit to Kanpur Stands Cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kanpur on 24th April stays cancelled in light of the recent terror attack that claimed over 26 lives. 

April 23rd 2025, 13:34 IST

Harshest Befitting Reply Will Come Soon, Says Kiren Rijiju

Pahalgam News Live Updates: 'No words' can heal the grief of all those families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Corporal Tage Hailyang of Indian Air Force, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh was also killed along with other innocent lives. My heart goes out to them

Harshest befitting reply will come soon, tweeted Kiren Rijiju.

April 23rd 2025, 13:34 IST

Baramulla Bar Association Conducts Protest March Against Terror Attack

Baramulla Bar Association organised a peaceful protest march condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They also demanded a judicial probe in the attack.
 

April 23rd 2025, 12:20 IST

'The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared' Says Amit Shah

April 23rd 2025, 12:02 IST

Names Of Three Suspects Released

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: The names of three terrorists who were suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

April 23rd 2025, 11:54 IST

J&K Govt Announces Compensation for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: In a significant move to support those affected by the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has announced ex-gratia relief as follows:

₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased

₹2 lakh for those seriously injured

₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries 

April 23rd 2025, 11:50 IST

Terrorists Infiltrated From PIR PANJAL

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Group of terrorists which carried out attack on tourists in Pahalgam infiltrated from Pir Panjal

This is an old group which has carried out reccee of the area multiple times from Pir Panjal to South Kashmir

April 23rd 2025, 11:41 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives at Baisaran Meadow, Site of Pahalgam Terror Attack

April 23rd 2025, 11:40 IST

Iran Condemns Terrorist Attack in India

Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of both Indian nationals and foreign citizens. Esmail Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the attack as a heinous crime that flagrantly violated international legal and humanitarian norms.  

April 23rd 2025, 11:30 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Rough Sketches of the Suspected Terrorists

April 23rd 2025, 11:21 IST

DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines on Surge in Ticket Prices and Waiving Cancellation Charges

April 23rd 2025, 11:21 IST

Amit Shah To Visit Terror Attack Spot

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the spot where the attack took place yesterday in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Meadows.  

April 23rd 2025, 11:18 IST

CCS Meeting Scheduled Only After Home Minister Amit Shah's Return to Delhi

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : CCS Meeting Scheduled Only After Home Minister Amit Shah's Return to Delhi. 

April 23rd 2025, 11:08 IST

IndiGo Announces Waivers for Rescheduling/Cancellation & Operates Special Flights Amid Srinagar Situation

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: Indigo announces that in light of the current situation in Srinagar, they have extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. They are also operating two special flights on April 23. 

April 23rd 2025, 11:09 IST

Kashmiri Newspapers Turn Front Pages Black After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: The front pages of Kashmir’s leading newspapers went black on Wednesday, a stark visual protest against the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people, mostly tourists, and wounded many others.
 

April 23rd 2025, 11:01 IST

Watch: Victim's family breaks down infront of Union home minister Amit Shah

April 23rd 2025, 10:59 IST

Amit Shah Meets the Families of the Victims of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Srinagar

April 23rd 2025, 10:54 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Protests Erupt in Jammu, India Demands Justice

April 23rd 2025, 10:52 IST

Indian Army Personnel Arrive at Baisaran Meadow Following Terror Attack

April 23rd 2025, 10:48 IST

Madhya Pradesh LIC Officer Killed in Heart-Wrenching Pahalgam Terror Attack

A tragic update has emerged from the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. One of the victims has been identified as Sushil Nathania, a resident of Jobat in Madhya Pradesh and a Branch Manager at the LIC office in Alirajpur district. 

April 23rd 2025, 10:27 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Homage to the Victims

April 23rd 2025, 10:27 IST

PM Modi's Plane Avoids Pakistan Airspace on Return Journey from Saudi Arabia

April 23rd 2025, 10:27 IST

First Footage of Terrorist Spraying Bullets Released

April 23rd 2025, 10:15 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tributes to Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack in Srinagar

April 23rd 2025, 10:07 IST

NIA Team Begins Probe In Pahalgam Attack, Arrives At Spot

April 23rd 2025, 09:46 IST

'This is Bigger Attack Then Pulwama, Uri', Says Owaisi

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a major security failure. He emphasized that the attack, which has claimed numerous lives and targeted the tourism industry, is even larger than the Pulwama and Uri attacks.

Owaisi stated that the terrorists behind the attack were from a neighboring country, and he demanded that the government fix accountability for the security lapses that allowed such an assault to happen.

He also expressed that the families of the victims deserve justice and called for swift action to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. "This is a serious security failure," Owaisi added, further highlighting the need for stronger measures to protect civilians. 

April 23rd 2025, 09:45 IST

Indian Navy Condoles Loss of Lt Vinay Narwal in Pahalgam Terror Attack

April 23rd 2025, 09:40 IST

Opt Tikka: AK Series Rifle, 2 Pistols and IED Recovered

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Security forces have recovered a significant cache of weapons from the site. The recovered items include an AK series rifle, two pistols, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). 
 

April 23rd 2025, 09:33 IST

ALH Dhruv Helicopters Cleared for Flight Over Srinagar

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In a significant move, the Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopters have been allowed to fly in and around Srinagar and neighboring areas. 
The ALH Dhruv helicopters were grounded for over two months after a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers in Porbandar. The use of these helicopters will provide critical aerial support for security forces, enhancing surveillance and transportation capabilities in the region.

April 23rd 2025, 09:22 IST

Highly Trained Terrorists Killed in Uri Sector

In a major development, security forces have successfully neutralized two highly trained terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India through the Uri sector. The infiltration attempt was thwarted by the forces, who acted swiftly to prevent any further escalation.
 

April 23rd 2025, 09:16 IST

Infiltration Bid Foiled, Two Terrorists Eliminated

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A heavy exchange of fire is currently ongoing between security forces and terrorists in the Baramulla district under Operation Tikka. Two terrorists have been neutralized in the operation.

The infiltration attempt was successfully foiled by the security forces, who have recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores from the terrorists.

The operation is still in progress, and additional security forces have been deployed to secure the area.

April 23rd 2025, 09:14 IST

Mortal Remains of IB Officer Manish Ranjan Transported to Srinagar

The mortal remains of Sh. Manish Ranjan an officer of the Intelligence Bureau posted at Hyderabad,have been transported from Pulwama to GMC hospital in Srinagar. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is coordinating the arrangements for the repatriation of the mortal remains to his native place in Bihar. Details regarding the same will be communicated as soon as they are finalized.
Wife and two children in Srinagar .

April 23rd 2025, 09:14 IST

02 Terrorists Neutralized in Pahalgam Attack

In a significant development, two terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack have been neutralized by security forces. The operation is ongoing, with authorities intensifying their efforts to apprehend any remaining suspects in the area.

April 23rd 2025, 09:08 IST

HM Amit Shah to Attend Wreath Laying in Srinagar

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A wreath laying ceremony for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack will take place at 10 AM at the PCR (Police Control Room) in Srinagar.  
 

April 23rd 2025, 09:07 IST

"He was the only bread earner of the family..." Says Mother of Syed Hussain Shah

April 23rd 2025, 09:06 IST

First Picture of Terrorist in Grey Attire Opening Fire on Tourists, Armed with AK-47

April 23rd 2025, 09:02 IST

Around 8-10 Terrorists Likely Involved in Pahalgam Attack, 5-7 Suspected to Be from Pakistan

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Sources suggest that around 8 to 10 terrorists were likely involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, with 5 to 7 of them suspected to be from Pakistan. The Pakistan-based militant group, The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack yesterday 

April 23rd 2025, 08:56 IST

Who Were The People Killed In Terror Attack? Full List

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: At least 28 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The officials released a list of all those who died in the terror attack.

Their names are:

Sushil Nathyal, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Hemant Suhas Joshi, Vinay Narwal, Atul Shrikant Moni, Neeraj Udhawani, Bitan Adhikari, Sudeep Neupane, Shubham Dwivedi, Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Manish Ranjan (Excise Inspector), N. Ramachandra, Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Dinesh Agarwal, Sameer Guhar, Dileep Dasali, J. Sachandra Moli, Madhusudan Somisetty, Santosh Jaghda, Manju Nath Rao, Kastuba Ganvotay, Bharat Bhushan, Sumit Parmar, Yatesh Parmar, Tagehalying (employee of Airforce), and Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia. 

April 23rd 2025, 08:36 IST

Details of Killed and injured Tourists in Pahalgam terrorist attack

April 23rd 2025, 08:36 IST

Details Emerge on Pahalgam Terrorists: Distinct Features and Language Traced

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: New details have emerged about the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. One of the militants had a sturdy build with both ears pierced, while the other had a single ear pierced. Both wore small circular earrings. Four of the attackers were dressed in army camouflage uniforms, while the others wore black uniforms.

It has also been reported that the attackers spoke Majhi, a dialect commonly used in Pakistan, further indicating a potential link to cross-border militancy. Investigations are ongoing.
April 23rd 2025, 08:27 IST

US-Made M4 Rifle and AK47/56 Used in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Lashkar Commander Behind Assault

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: The Pahalgam terror attack involved the use of US-made M4 rifles and AK47/56 rifles. Investigations reveal that the assault was executed by a commander from the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Authorities are continuing their efforts to track down those responsible for the attack.
 

April 23rd 2025, 08:22 IST

Tight Security in Anantnag Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit to Meet Pahalgam Attack Victims

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Security has been heightened outside the Government Medical College in Anantnag as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the hospital to meet the victims injured in the Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities have increased security measures to ensure the safety of the area ahead of the visit. 

April 23rd 2025, 08:20 IST

Kharge Speaks With Amit Shah Over Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. 

He stressed the importance of "unity in action in the wake of adversity" and called for a strong response to the attack. Kharge also urged the Government of India to engage with all political parties to ensure the security of Jammu and Kashmir and work towards safeguarding tourists in the state. 

April 23rd 2025, 08:15 IST

Jammu Bandh Called in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A bandh has been called in Jammu in protest against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Local organizations and political groups have rallied for the shutdown to express solidarity with the victims and condemn the violence. 

April 23rd 2025, 08:13 IST

Security Beefed Up in Pahalgam Following Terrorist Attack

April 23rd 2025, 08:07 IST

Key Officials to Attend Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is expected to attend in the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also a member of the CCS, is cutting short her US and Peru trip and is likely to return to India soon for the meeting. 
 

April 23rd 2025, 08:07 IST

PM Modi Will Hold a Cabinet Committee on Security at 11 Am at 7 LKM

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today at 11 AM. The meeting will include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is expected to attend in place of Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, currently abroad, is cutting short her trip to the US and Peru to return to India for the meeting. 

April 23rd 2025, 08:07 IST

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Baramulla; Encounter Underway

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: An infiltration attempt by 2-3 Lashkar terrorists has been foiled in the Uri area of Baramulla, along the Line of Control (LoC). An encounter is currently underway as security forces engage with the militants. Updates to follow as the situation develops.

April 23rd 2025, 07:52 IST

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming Nepal’s stance against terrorism. In a statement, he expressed solidarity with India, stating his country’s firm position against all forms of terrorism.

April 23rd 2025, 07:47 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Search Operation Underway

April 23rd 2025, 07:44 IST

Fresh Deployment of SFS Being Moved to Pahalgam

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates:  Fresh Deployment of SFS Being Moved to Pahalgam. 

April 23rd 2025, 07:44 IST

PM Modi Takes Emergency Meet Shortly After Returning To India

April 23rd 2025, 07:44 IST

PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting with NSA, EAM, and FS at Airport

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Immediately on his arrival from Saudi Arabia, PM Modi took a briefing meeting at the airport with NSA, EAM, FS to discuss the situation in view of the Pahalgam terror attack.  

April 23rd 2025, 07:44 IST

High-Speed Internet Services Suspended in Kishtwar District Amid Protests

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: 5G/4G/3G services snapped in-view of protests called by Hindu groups against terror attack in Pahalgam. 

2G services are operating normally.
 

April 23rd 2025, 07:44 IST

Shops Remain Shut in Kashmir as Social and Political Organisations Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Shops remain shut in Kashmir as several social and political organisations have called for a shutdown to protest the Pahalgam terror attack.

April 23rd 2025, 07:45 IST

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Condemns Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and expressed heartfelt condolences for the innocent lives lost. This statement of solidarity was confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. 

April 23rd 2025, 07:22 IST

Air India to Operate Additional Flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai Today

Air India will operate two additional flights today, Wednesday, from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai as follows:

Srinagar to Delhi: 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai: 12:00 PM

Booking for these flights has already started.

Headline: Air India Offers Free Rescheduling and Full Refund for Passengers with Confirmed Bookings

Details:
Air India is offering free rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations on confirmed bookings for flights operating to and from Srinagar until 30 April 2025.

For assistance, passengers can contact 011 69329333 or 011 69329999.

April 23rd 2025, 07:45 IST

New Zealand Condemns Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Expresses Solidarity with India

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Posting on X, he expressed solidarity with India, stating, "New Zealand strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We send our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and to the Indian people. We stand with our Indian friends at this difficult time."

Image
April 23rd 2025, 07:19 IST

Tourists Cancel Pahalgam Visit, Returning to Delhi Amid Ongoing Terror Attack

A group of tourists, scheduled to visit Pahalgam today, have canceled their plans and are returning to Delhi following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The decision comes as a precautionary measure in light of safety concerns. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.  

April 23rd 2025, 07:45 IST

Rahul Gandhi Speaks with Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah, Tariq Karra on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra regarding the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi expressed his concern, stating, “Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.” 

April 23rd 2025, 07:16 IST

PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to Delhi Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Response

April 23rd 2025, 07:45 IST

'The horrific terrorist attack is utterly devastating,' Says UK PM Keir Starmer

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer condemned the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Starmer took to X and said: "The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India."

April 23rd 2025, 07:10 IST

Calls for Cancellation of Hotel and Flight Bookings Flood Tour-Travel Operators

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: As the news of the Pahalgam terror attack spread, people who had planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir in the near future called their travel agents to cancel hotel and flight bookings.

Ashish Sharma, who operates Skylink Private Limited out of Connaught Place, says that all tours scheduled for the next 10 days have been cancelled.

“At this time of the year, most bookings are from northern states, Gujarat and West Bengal. With such an attack happening, panic spreads among people. All of them have called and cancelled their hotel and other bookings,” the 50-year old operator of Skylink said. 
 

April 23rd 2025, 07:44 IST

Pahalgam Terror attack live updates : PM Modi lands in Delhi after cutting short Saudi visit

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Tuesday after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia in light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.
 

Published April 23rd 2025, 07:08 IST