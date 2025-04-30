Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi to Chair Second Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs Today

PM Modi To Hold Key Meet On Security Today, Second Since Pahalgam Attack | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the armed forces full freedom to decide how and when to respond. In a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Prime Minister expressed complete confidence in the military and promised full political support for any required action.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has strengthened its security, investigation, and diplomatic efforts. On Tuesday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a meeting with senior officials from the BSF, NSG, Assam Rifles, and other security agencies to assess the situation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation. NIA teams have been sent to Anantnag to reconstruct the attack, collect evidence, and identify those responsible.

Tensions have risen further as India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The government has also ordered all Pakistani nationals without long-term or diplomatic visas to leave India by April 29. The Home Ministry has instructed all states to strictly enforce this order.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has continued violating the ceasefire for the fifth night in a row, with the firing now reaching the Akhnoor sector. In response, Indian security forces have stepped up counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir. The local police have raided and demolished nine properties linked to active militants.

Prime Minister Modi has vowed to ensure that those behind the attack are punished. An all-party meeting showed strong political unity, with leaders agreeing on the need for a firm and determined response to terrorism and cross-border violence.