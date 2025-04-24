Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi Observes Two Mins Silence For Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims at Bihar Event

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A day after 28 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has taken strong action against Pakistan, which it believes has links to the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting in New Delhi, where several tough decisions were made. India has decided to reduce diplomatic ties with Pakistan by sending back Pakistani military advisors from the High Commission in Delhi, giving them one week to leave. At the same time, India will withdraw its own military advisors from Islamabad. The number of staff at both embassies will be cut from 55 to 30 by May 1.
In addition, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan takes clear and irreversible steps to stop supporting cross-border terrorism. The only active land border crossing between the two countries, the Integrated Check Post at Attari, will be shut down immediately. However, people who have already entered India with valid documents will be allowed to return through Attari until May 1. India has also cancelled all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and no further travel under this scheme will be allowed. These moves mark a sharp escalation in India’s response to the terror attack and signal a significant downgrading of diplomatic relations with Pakistan.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Union government will convene an all-party meeting on April 24, likely to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a separate all-party meeting at 3 PM the same day in Srinagar.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: PM Modi Pays Homage to Victims at Bihar Event
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Prime Minister Narender Modi Speaking Live In Bihar.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Protesters Push Barricades To Reach Closer To Pakistan High Commission.
Pahalgam Attack Live Updates : Pakistan Flag's Burnt in Bengal Assembly, BLP MLA Lead the Protest
US issues 'do not travel' advisory for Jammu & Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack.
As India Expels Pakistani Diplomats Amid Gruesome Pahalgam Terror Attack, Shameless Embassy Celebrates With Cake.
Security heightened at Indo Pakistan International Border at Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post in Amritsar
'We are not the Govt who look for their vote back in this event' , Says CM Yogi
Pakistan has issued a notification to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone on April 24-25. Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments: Defence sources
'Zero Tolerance Policy Will End', Says CM Yogi
Yogi Arrives To Pay Last Respect To Pahalgam Victim Shubham .
We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The same is being investigated. He is already a Delhi Police protectee, and we do not comment on specific security arrangements: Delhi Police
A PAK High Commission official was taking a cake inside building.
We asked multiple questions around what is the celebration for.
We did not get a response.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to local police. The clash began early on Wednesday morning, and security forces are engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with the militants.
Authorities have deployed additional personnel in the region to assist in the operation, which is still ongoing. The area has been cordoned off, and efforts are underway to neutralize the terrorists.
Traffic movement from the Jammu-Srinagar segment of NH 44 was diverted via the Mughal Road to Rajouri-Poonch NH 144 A from 20 April following structural damage in Ramban due to flash floods and landslides.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : As the world united in its condemnation against the Phalgam Terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists and left many more injured, canadian prime minister mark carney stated that he was "horrified" by the "senseless" and "shocking act of violence".
Sharing his grief in a post on social media platform X, he said, I am horrified by the terrorist attack in jammu and kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists. Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families"
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Indian Army opens fire at suspected movement along Line of Control in Poonch
Army troops deployed on forward post in Mendhar saw suspected movement late last night
The movement was challenged by Army Sentry deployed on the duty
Searches have been launched in the area to rule out possibility of infiltration
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : An encounter has broken out in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. Terrorists are believed to be trapped in the dense forest region, and a joint operation is underway.
Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and CRPF personnel are actively involved in the operation. The area has been cordoned off and intermittent firing is being reported.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family’s security: Office of Gautam Gambhir
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : The search operation began early this morning, with multiple security forces deployed across the forested terrain.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Employees engaged under the PM Package are directed to work from home with immediate effect till 27th April, orders the Chief Education Officer, Baramulla, J&K.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : In a major breakthrough following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Bandipora Police have successfully busted a module of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In a swift and well-coordinated operation, four OGWs were arrested. During the operation, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the suspects, including one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, a Chinese hand grenade, and other war-like stores along with incriminating materials.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : According to the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Rajouri, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in response to the call for a shutdown, which was called by various associations and political parties in solidarity with the victims and condemnation of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which claimed the lives of innocent tourists.
Meanwhile, as the nation comes to terms with the devastating loss, political parties as well as traders' unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the kashmir valley in solidarity with the victims' families and condemnation of the attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : According to sources, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, will also be present in the all-party meeting, scheduled to take place in the evening.
He will brief the political leaders about the steps announced by the Union government on Wednesday to isolate Pakistan.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in Delhi and issued a persona non grata notice to expel military officials. Citing cross-border links, India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut the Attari border post, revoked SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistanis, and capped diplomatic staff at 30 per mission by May 1.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair an all-party meeting today.
