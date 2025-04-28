Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Terrified Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Fourth Day Along LoC in Poonch

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after the gruesome killing of 26 tourists and Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists, the panicked Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire in Poonch on Monday for the fourth consecutive day. Indian Army hit back hard.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday officially took over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. NIA teams, accompanied by forensic experts, are thoroughly examining entry and exit points and combing through the entire area to gather crucial evidence.

In another important development, the deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave India has been extended by two days, from April 27 to April 29. Those who fail to exit the country within the period will face strict action, including arrest, prosecution, and a potential jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh, or both.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited held a crucial meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and later visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to hold a special one-day session today, with the Pahalgam terror attack high on the agenda. The Speaker is expected to make reference to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam and discussion will take place for more than couple of hours.