Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF), in a display of goodwill gesture and magnanimity, handed over a Pakistani national to the Pakistan Rangers after he unintentionally crossed the border and entered the Indian territory. The youth, who crossed into Indian Territory in the border area of Amritsar, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers later.

According to a senior official of the BSF, the incident took place on May 10, 2024, in the evening hours, when the vigilant BSF troops on duty observed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed the border from Pakistan side. After crossing the border, he started approaching the border fence in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Immediately, the alert BSF troops challenged the intruder and apprehended him at 5.37 pm near the border fence.

Upon questioning, it was revealed by the individual that he was unaware of alignment of the Indian border and unintentionally crossed into the Indian territory. Further during checking, nothing objectionable was found from his possession.

After proper search and examination, a flag meeting was conducted with the Pakistani Rangers to express the concerns over their failure to restrict the unwarranted movement of Pakistani national.

Later, on May 11, 2024, at around 3.15 pm, the individual was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture.

The BSF official added that the BSF remains committed to maintaining strict surveillance on the border, while at the same time demonstrating generosity in addressing humanitarian issues.

