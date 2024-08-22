Published 15:17 IST, August 22nd 2024
Pakistan Arrests YouTuber Who is Staunch Critic of Army
A staunch critic of the Pakistan Army and YouTuber has been arrested here in Punjab province for allegedly fanning “religious hatred”
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A staunch critic of the Pakistan Army and YouTuber has been arrested here in Punjab province for allegedly fanning “religious hatred” | Image: AP-File
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:17 IST, August 22nd 2024