Pakistan-based Terrorist Aide Caught in SOPORE: In a significant development in the ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region, authorities in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, successfully apprehended a terrorist associate named Arif Hussain Bhat. The operation, conducted jointly by Sopore Police, the Indian Army's 22 Rashtriya Rifles, and 179 BN CRPF, underscores the collaborative approach adopted to combat terrorism in the area.

The joint operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence gathered from human sources, highlighting Bhat's involvement in terrorist activities. Sopore, known for its strategic importance in the region, has been a hotspot for terrorist activities, necessitating proactive measures by security forces to maintain peace and stability.

On 27th February, security forces launched a coordinated operation targeting Bhat, a resident of Mundji Bomai. Acting swiftly on the gathered intelligence, the joint team apprehended Bhat, who was found to be in constant communication with terrorist handlers operating from across the border in Pakistan.

An official told Republic that during interrogation, Bhat admitted to his links with terrorist organizations, providing crucial information regarding their activities in the region. As a result of his disclosure, security forces recovered a live hand grenade, highlighting the imminent threat posed by his association with terrorist elements.

Following Bhat's arrest and the recovery of the explosive device, authorities registered a case (FIR No. 04/2024) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) at Police Station Bomie. The legal proceedings signify the commitment of law enforcement agencies to hold individuals accountable for their involvement in terrorist activities and maintain law and order in the region.

The successful joint operation in Sopore marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It underscores the effectiveness of collaborative initiatives between security forces and the local community in combating extremist elements. The apprehension of Bhat and the recovery of the hand grenade serve as a deterrent to those involved in fostering instability and violence in the region, reaffirming the commitment to peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

