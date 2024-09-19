Published 11:20 IST, September 19th 2024
'Pakistan, Congress Always on Same Side': BJP on Row over Article 370 Remarks
BJP has hit back strongly following Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's statement that Pakistan and the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP has hit back strongly following Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's statement that Pakistan and the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:02 IST, September 19th 2024