Published 14:04 IST, November 10th 2024
Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas to Sikhs Pilgrims from India for Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations
Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi has issued 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations in Pakistan.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pak Issues 3,000 Visas to Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:04 IST, November 10th 2024