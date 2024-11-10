sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas to Sikhs Pilgrims from India for Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations

Published 14:04 IST, November 10th 2024

Pakistan Issues 3,000 Visas to Sikhs Pilgrims from India for Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations

Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi has issued 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations in Pakistan.

Pak Issues 3,000 Visas to Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations
Pak Issues 3,000 Visas to Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations | Image: ANI
14:04 IST, November 10th 2024