Pakistan: 5 Miners Killed After After Roof Collapses During Heavy Rain in Balochistan

Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun | Image: X

Advertisement

Balochistan: In a significant tragedy in Balochistan, fiver miners were killed after a room's roof fell in the Meraj Coal area of Dukki District amid intense rainfall.

After coal mine collapsed, five miners were buried beneath the debris, police officials claimed.

Advertisement

According to the police authorities, the deceased persons were taken to the hospital. Later the remains were returned to their homes.

According to the witnesses, the workers were completing their nigh shift and were getting ready to leave the mine.

Advertisement

While they were making their way outside the mine, the crumbling roof fell upon them and they got trapped beneath the debris, according to the media reports.

Earlier, 12 coal miners died in a methane gas explosion in Harnai. In another incident, three miners were abducted by armed individuals in Dukki and remain missing.

Advertisement