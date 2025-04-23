Pakistan’s Time For Retribution: Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Top Level Security Meet Anticipating India’s Action

Islamabad: Minutes after India announced its first set of strong measures to punish Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack including ending the Indus Water Treaty and several other actions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Security Committee on April 23 to address the Modi government's provocative actions against Islamabad.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has also said that their top civilian and military leadership will meet on Thursday to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties.

Soon after India announced its first set of actions to punish Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, “A session of the national security committee will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

A while ago, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry announced that India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured many more.

Addressing a press conference, the Foreign Secretary announced a host of first set of decisions taken by the Modi government to punish Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Recognising seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.