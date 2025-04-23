Pakistan’s Time For Retribution: Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Top Level Security Meet Anticipating India’s Action

Updated April 23rd 2025, 23:29 IST
Islamabad: Minutes after India announced its first set of strong measures to punish Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack including ending the Indus Water Treaty and several other actions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Security Committee on April 23 to address the Modi government's provocative actions against Islamabad.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has also said that their top civilian and military leadership will meet on Thursday to formulate an appropriate response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties.
Soon after India announced its first set of actions to punish Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, “A session of the national security committee will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”
A while ago, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry announced that India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured many more.
Addressing a press conference, the Foreign Secretary announced a host of first set of decisions taken by the Modi government to punish Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.
Recognising seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures:
Soon after government's decision to suspend Indus Water Treaty and other measures, BJP 's National Executive Member Ravinder Raina said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a big and decisive decisions against Pakistan. All these decisions, show the will of the government. The nation won't tolerate this kind of mischief by Pakistan. On one hand, Pakistan will bleed Kashmir, and on the other hand, they will get water from Indian land. This will not be possible. Country knows what kind of leader Modi is and the decision he can take.
