Srinagar: Indian Army on Wednesday morning foiled a major attempt of narcotics smuggling from across the border in Poonch district of Jammu. Indian Army, in its overnight operation, has recovered 2.5 kg narcotics suspected to be heroin.

Sources told Republic that Indian Army troops deployed in forward area of Poonch have made the recovery and search operations on the area are underway. The international market worth of the recovered heroin is said to be 12.5 crores and is aimed to finance terror activities in the region.

In 2023, increased attempts by Pakistan to push narcotics into Poonch have led to seizures totaling over 400 crore rupees. Joint security forces recovered 87 kilograms of heroin last year, with law enforcement not only making arrests but also seizing properties and vehicles linked to the drug trade. The region's becoming a potential transit route for narcotics, reflecting a concerning trend in the security landscape, prompting intensified efforts by agencies to counter terror financing via narcotics trade.