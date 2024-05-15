Advertisement

New Delhi: Security forces have sounded an alert on Wednesday, May 15, after Pakistan set a forest near the Line of Control (LoC) on fire to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into Indian territory. The incident was reported in the Mendhar Sector of the LoC in Poonch.

Sources say that this tactic has been used by Pakistan in the past as well to push terrorists across the border. The Indian Army has received intelligence that a large number of trained terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side.

Advertisement

Sources have suggested that this attempt is being seen as Pakistan's focus to push more and more terrorists into Indian Territory as multiple terrorists have already sneaked into India via International Border in Jammu.

(This is a breaking copy)