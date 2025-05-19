Pakistan's Spy Network Busted: UP ATS Catches ISI Agent Shahzad In Moradabad

Moradabad: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a suspected ISI agent, who was operating from UP's Moradabad. The accused, identified as Shahzad, who was allegedly acting as an agent for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was arrested on Sunday in Moradabad. The accused is the son of Abdul Wahab, a resident of Azad Nagar in Rampur's Tanda, and was alleged to have been deeply involved in activities detrimental to India's interests.

According to information released by the UP ATS, Shahzad had been under surveillance following intelligence inputs suggesting his illicit connections. It is believed that for several years, he operated under the guise of a cross-border smuggler, frequently trafficking goods such as cosmetics, clothing, and spices between India and Pakistan. It was purportedly during these clandestine trips that Shahzad established contact with ISI handlers. As per the police, he subsequently began working for the Pakistani agency, allegedly providing them with sensitive information crucial to India's security.

Accused Was Supplying Indian SIM Cards To Pakistan-based ISI Operatives

The ATS further detailed that Shahzad was not only involved in espionage but also facilitated the movement of individuals from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur, into Pakistan, ostensibly to work for the ISI.

Further, a critical accusation involves Shahzad procuring Indian SIM cards and supplying them to ISI operatives in Pakistan, thereby enabling their espionage activities against India. The investigation also revealed that he received financial compensation from the ISI for his services.

Following his arrest, Shahzad is being processed through the legal system and is due to be presented before the court as investigations continue. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law, and further interrogation is being conducted.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Shahzad served as a major blow to the ISI's operations in Uttar Pradesh. The agency had been trying to infiltrate Indian territory and gather intelligence on sensitive matters, but the ATS's swift action had foiled their plans.

Serious Threat Foiled

The ISI's activities in India are a serious concern for the country's security agencies. The agency has been involved in various nefarious activities, including espionage, terrorism, and sabotage. The ATS's action against Shahzad is a big step in countering these threats and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.