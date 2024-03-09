×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

'Pakistan Supporters Should Be Shot Dead': Karnataka Minister Amid 'Pro-Pak' Slogan Row

Amid the ongoing ‘Pro-Pakistan’ slogan controversy, Karnataka Congress Minister KN Rajanna defied his own party's stance.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Pakistan Supporters Should Be Shot Dead': Karnataka Minister Amid 'Pro-Pak' Slogan Row
'Pakistan Supporters Should Be Shot Dead': Karnataka Minister Amid 'Pro-Pak' Slogan Row | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing ‘Pro-Pakistan’ slogan controversy, Karnataka Congress Minister KN Rajanna defied his own party's stance, by saying that those chanting pro-Pakistan slogans in Assembly should be shot dead. 

The ‘Pro-Pak’ slogans were allegedly raised in Karnataka Assembly by supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain after he secured victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, held on February 27. 

Advertisement

"What has happened? The Congress's image is fine. In fact, it has improved. If anyone has shouted slogans or supported Pakistan, let the person be shot dead. There is no fault in that," Rajanna said when asked whether the recent incidents ‘pro-Pak’ slogans have damaged the image of the Congress.

Congress Leader Endorses Yogi's ‘Bulldozer’ Action

Endorsing the bulldozer action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh, the Karnataka Congress leader affirmed that law and order has been brought under control in the populous state by the government's measures like demolishing houses of accused using bulldozers.

"In Uttar Pradesh, houses are demolished. There is no law for it, but isn't the law and order in control? We won't oppose that," he said.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of ‘pro-Pak’ slogan incident, three people were arrested on the order of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He subsequently ordered investigation by the government-run Forensic Science Laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations. 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

6 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

6 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

6 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

6 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

7 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy final: Nair backs Vidarbha's 'ability to fight back'

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Claims Bollywood Is Not The Most Unified Industry

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024 | In Pics

    Web Stories22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo