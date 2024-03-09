'Pakistan Supporters Should Be Shot Dead': Karnataka Minister Amid 'Pro-Pak' Slogan Row

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing ‘Pro-Pakistan’ slogan controversy, Karnataka Congress Minister KN Rajanna defied his own party's stance, by saying that those chanting pro-Pakistan slogans in Assembly should be shot dead.

The ‘Pro-Pak’ slogans were allegedly raised in Karnataka Assembly by supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain after he secured victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, held on February 27.

"What has happened? The Congress's image is fine. In fact, it has improved. If anyone has shouted slogans or supported Pakistan, let the person be shot dead. There is no fault in that," Rajanna said when asked whether the recent incidents ‘pro-Pak’ slogans have damaged the image of the Congress.

Congress Leader Endorses Yogi's ‘Bulldozer’ Action

Endorsing the bulldozer action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh, the Karnataka Congress leader affirmed that law and order has been brought under control in the populous state by the government's measures like demolishing houses of accused using bulldozers.

"In Uttar Pradesh, houses are demolished. There is no law for it, but isn't the law and order in control? We won't oppose that," he said.

In the aftermath of ‘pro-Pak’ slogan incident, three people were arrested on the order of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He subsequently ordered investigation by the government-run Forensic Science Laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations.