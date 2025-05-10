Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Escalates Drone Attacks Over Srinagar Within Hours After Ceasefire Agreement | LIVE

Amid a rapidly evolving situation along the Line of Control, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistan saying until Islamabad stops its land being used for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace.

“As long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace. Ceasefire or no ceasefire we must pursue the terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack. I have always stood by the government & the armed forces against external aggression. This will continue. I thank the armed forces for their bravery & their commendable skill. I pay homage to Army jawan, M Murali Naik, ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa & pray for all the civilians who were killed or injured during the conflict. I hope this ceasefire gives respite to the people living in border areas," Owaisi said.