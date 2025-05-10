Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Escalates Drone Attacks Over Srinagar Within Hours After Ceasefire Agreement | LIVE

Srinagar: Pakistan violated the ceasefire within hours after an agreement was reached with India. The situation on the international border and Line of Control (LoC) is evolving fast as there are also reports of loud explosions being heard across Srinagar. Stay tuned with Republic World to track all the breaking developments.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to address a special media briefing after Pakistan violated ceasefire and launched fresh swarm drone attack aiming to target Indian establishments, hours after an agreement with India.
At least 3 drones were shot down by India's air defence system.
Reports suggest that Pakistan was involved in giving cover fire to a terrorist infiltration attempt, as it violated the ceasefire within hours of an agreement.
A Sentry of Indian Army's 16 Corps based in Nagrota opened fire on suspected terrorists. According to reports, 2-3 suspected terrorists were spotted in Nagrota who opened firing on a military unit.
Amid a rapidly evolving situation along the Line of Control, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistan saying until Islamabad stops its land being used for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace.
“As long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace. Ceasefire or no ceasefire we must pursue the terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack. I have always stood by the government & the armed forces against external aggression. This will continue. I thank the armed forces for their bravery & their commendable skill. I pay homage to Army jawan, M Murali Naik, ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa & pray for all the civilians who were killed or injured during the conflict. I hope this ceasefire gives respite to the people living in border areas," Owaisi said.
As the situation evolves swiftly along the Line of Control, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now and asked citizens to stay safe, don’t panic.
As Pakistan resorted to a major escalation with India even after a ceasefire agreement, a complete blackout has been imposed in Kathua, Moga, Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Ferozpur, Barmer and other places.
Meanwhile, red streaks seen and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones.
Pakistan resorted to a major escalation with India after it launched the biggest drone attack over Udhampur, Uri, Anantnag, Shopian, among other places.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also confirmed that there is ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omar wrote, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”
“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar," he wrote in another post.
People in the region said that they have been hearing explosions continuously for the last 30 minutes.
