Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Pakistan Will Reap What It Sows: India As It Rejects Allegations Of Assassinating 2 Pakistanis

Pakistan has alleged that two Indian agents - Yogesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Anand - are involved in the killings of two Pakistani nationals on Pakistan's soil.

Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar. | Image:PTI
After Canada, Pakistan has levelled allegations of Indian agents assassinating its citizens. On January 24, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, has alleged that two Indian agents - Yogesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Anand - are involved in the killings of two Pakistani nationals on Pakistan's soil.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has rejected the allegations which it called "false" and underscored how Pakistan itself has been the epicentre of terrorism.

"We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda. As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on January 25.

"India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence. Pakistan will reap what it sows. To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution," he further  said.

According to the Pakistani official, 'Agent' Yogesh Kumar recruited hitmen to assassinate one Mohammed Umair, who was killed in the second attempt in October 11, 2023. The hitmen have been arrested, Qazi said.

Moreover, Mohammed Riyaz was killed in September 2023 and Mohammed Abdullah Ali, who was arrested for links to the alleged assassination named 'Agents' Ashok Kumar Anand and Yogesh Kumar as his guides and recruiters. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

