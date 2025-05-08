Pakistani Balloon With 'PIA' Mark Discovered Near Border In Samba Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Samba: Amidst tensions between India and Pakistan, a mysterious Pakistani balloon was discovered near the International Border in Samba, raising questions about its origin and purpose. The balloon, which bore the markings 'PIA' - Pakistan International Airlines - was spotted by locals near a field, who immediately informed the Border Police Post (BPP) about the sighting. The discovery of the mysterious balloon has raised concerns about the intentions behind its presence near the border. The security forces have launched an investigation to ascertain the origin and cause behind the Pakistani balloon landing in Indian Territory.

Meanwhile, the local were seen gushing, whether it a mere prank, or was it part of a larger scheme to provoke tensions or gather intelligence? The law enforcement agencies are gathering information and are investigating the matter.