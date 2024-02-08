Advertisement

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday booked a Pakistani intruder, who was nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday and was handed over to the police late last night, under the Foreigners Act, 1946. FIR has been registered early today morning at Satwari Police Station of Jammu based on the complaint of BSF.

Officials informed Republic that FIR has been registered at Police Station Satwari under section 14A in The Foreigners Act, 1946 which bars entry into any area in India without obtaining a permit from the authority by any foreign national. "Border Security Force has given a formal complaint, acting on which FIR has been registered and legal action will follow. J&K Police will seek custody of the Pakistani intruder from local court in Jammu after which he will be sent to Joint Interrogation Centre where he will be questioned by multiple intelligence agencies," added an officer.

Advertisement

The BSF has recovered Pakistani currency notes of 50, 20 and 02 along with Pakistani national identity cards. Additionally, a Chinese push-button mobile phone with a Jazz SIM card was confiscated. The recovered belongings also included a belt resembling a sewing machine, a plucker, and a pendrive. The pen-drive was drenched in water and will be sent to Forensic analysis.

The 20-year-old Pakistani infiltrator, identified as Muhammad Saqib, was apprehended by the BSF along the Jammu International Border yesterday. The individual was caught near the Makwal border. Apprehended Pakistan National is resident of Khas area of Bahawalpur district of Pakistan and was living in Korpur area of Sialkot district of Pakistan.