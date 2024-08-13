Published 11:53 IST, August 13th 2024
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Punjab Border Ahead of Independence Day
The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence, the spokesperson said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Punjab Border Ahead of Independence Day | Image: x
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:53 IST, August 13th 2024