sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Punjab Border Ahead of Independence Day

Published 11:53 IST, August 13th 2024

Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Punjab Border Ahead of Independence Day

The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence, the spokesperson said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BSF thwarts infiltration bid at eastern sector, 11 Bangladeshi nationals arrested
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Punjab Border Ahead of Independence Day | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:53 IST, August 13th 2024