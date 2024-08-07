Published 08:01 IST, August 7th 2024
Pak Man with Ties to Iran Charged in Plot to Assassinate Top US Officials
A 46-year-old Pakistani national with close ties to Iran was on Tuesday charged in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a politician or US officials
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 46-year-old Pakistani national with close ties to Iran was on Tuesday charged in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a politician or US officials | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
07:59 IST, August 7th 2024