sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Pak Man with Ties to Iran Charged in Plot to Assassinate Top US Officials

Published 08:01 IST, August 7th 2024

Pak Man with Ties to Iran Charged in Plot to Assassinate Top US Officials

A 46-year-old Pakistani national with close ties to Iran was on Tuesday charged in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a politician or US officials

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pak man
A 46-year-old Pakistani national with close ties to Iran was on Tuesday charged in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a politician or US officials | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

07:59 IST, August 7th 2024