Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Paldi Under-Bridge to Open for Traffic on March 4 | Details Inside

Paldi Under-Bridge is set to open for traffic on March 4. Check out all the details here.

Navya Dubey
Bridge under the road near Paldi Metro Station.
Bridge under the road near Paldi Metro Station. | Image:Instagram
Ahmedabad: The construction of a railway underpass at Paldi has been completed.The new underpass bridge at Paldi, called the Jalaram Mandir – Juna Shardamandir underpass, is likely to be opened by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on March 4th. It connects Paldi char rasta to Gujarat College – Law Garden. Below the bridge runs the Botad – Ahmedabad railway line, while above it passes the Metro rail line. The Paldi Metro rail station is right next to the underpass. Despite delays due to design changes, the underpass is now ready. 

Jalaram Mandir is built at a cost of approximately Rs 72 crores, the underpass design integrates the Paldi Metro station entrance and exit, spanning 450 meters with two traffic lanes in each direction.  

Unique construction techniques were employed, including micro-tunnelling and soil nailing, to address soil stability and prevent waterlogging. 

Unique construction techniques were employed, including micro-tunnelling and soil nailing, to address soil stability and prevent waterlogging.  

This underpass at Paldi is a significant infrastructure project which will enhance transportation within the locality. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:07 IST

