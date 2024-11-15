Published 20:44 IST, November 15th 2024
Palghar HORROR: Woman Hangs 2.5-Year-Old Son, Commits Suicide Later; Police Probes To Find Cause
In a distressing incident in Maharashtra's Palghar, a woman allegedly killed her 2.5-year-old son by hanging him from a tree and later committed suicide.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mother hangs 2.5-year-old son and later commits suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:44 IST, November 15th 2024