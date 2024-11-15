sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Palghar HORROR: Woman Hangs 2.5-Year-Old Son, Commits Suicide Later; Police Probes To Find Cause

Published 20:44 IST, November 15th 2024

Palghar HORROR: Woman Hangs 2.5-Year-Old Son, Commits Suicide Later; Police Probes To Find Cause

In a distressing incident in Maharashtra's Palghar, a woman allegedly killed her 2.5-year-old son by hanging him from a tree and later committed suicide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mother hangs 2.5-year-old son and later commits suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar
Mother hangs 2.5-year-old son and later commits suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:44 IST, November 15th 2024