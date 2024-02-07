Advertisement

Mumbai: The frequency and severity of traffic accidents in India have grown over time. Two-wheelers are, as usual, the predominant vehicles involved in accidents caused by speeding and traffic violations. A chilling video of a car and motorcycle colliding on a Mumbai highway went viral recently. An approaching car cruelly crushed a motorcyclist who attempted a hazardous move on the highway near Palghar, violating traffic laws. Nevertheless, it's unclear if the biker survived the deadly collision.

Palghar Accident

What made this incident special was the debate over who was at fault when the rider, who was attempting to cross the road, turned abruptly, believing that the oncoming car would stop. The couple were hurled into the air in a split second when a fast-moving car ignored the biker and struck the bike. Since it was posted on X, formerly Twitter, the video has received a ton of views in addition to several likes and comments.

Palghar accident captured in dash board cam.@RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/Kpw9u35y8w — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) February 4, 2024

Who Is Responsible?

On the microblogging site "X," "Roads Of Mumbai" also reposted the video along with the question, "Who is responsible for this accident according to you?" It appeared that both the bike rider and the driver of the car share some of the blame when individuals began to voice their opinions about who was at fault. This generated a flood of opinions. "Definitely the biker," a user said, implicating the rider. "Before crossing the street, he ought to have looked to the sides." "Overspeeding is the cause of this horrific accident," another user commented. The car's dashcam captured the horrifying collision.

Advertisement

Maharashtra, one of the largest states in India, sees a lot of traffic on its roads, which leads to a significant number of traffic accidents every year. Although the number of traffic incidents in Mumbai varies annually, it is estimated that the average is around 10,000. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, driving carelessly and recklessly, going over the speed limit, and violating traffic laws, including running red lights and driving when intoxicated are the main causes of traffic accidents in the city.