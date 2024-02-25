Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Palghar: Woman Killed After Being Hit by SUV, Locals Attack Vehicle, Accused Held

The 60-year-old woman, who hailed from Murbad in neighbouring Thane district and worked as a labourer in Satpala.

The two SUV occupants have been arrested. | Image:Pixabay
Palghar: Tensions prevailed in Maharashtra's Palghar district, after locals smashed the vehicle and beat two occupants of an SUV that hit a woman which resulted in her death, police said on Sunday. The two vehicle occupants have been arrested. According to sources, the incident took place on Satpala-Rajodi Road in Vasai area on Saturday evening. 

The 60-year-old woman, who hailed from Murbad in neighbouring Thane district and worked as a labourer in Satpala, was walking home along with a colleague when the speeding SUV hit her, an official from Arnala Sagri police station said. The woman fell down and died on the spot, he said.

After getting information about the incident, some locals rushed to the spot. They allegedly threw stones on the SUV and hit its windshield and windows with rods. They also caught hold of two occupants of the car and beat them up, the official said. 

A video of the damaged car went viral on social media platforms. The police rushed to the spot and took the two car occupants into custody, the official said. The woman's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem following which the angry locals dispersed, the police said.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

