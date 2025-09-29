Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Panic at Guwahati Airport: Hyderabad-Bound Indigo Flight Cancelled as Smoke Fills Cabin

Updated 29 September 2025 at 13:50 IST

Panic at Guwahati Airport: Hyderabad-Bound Indigo Flight Cancelled as Smoke Fills Cabin

IndiGo flight 6E 565 from Guwahati to Hyderabad is cancelled after smoke fills the cabin, causing panic among passengers. Investigation into the incident is underway.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Panic at Guwahati Airport: IndiGo Flight 6E 565 to Hyderabad Cancelled After Cabin Fills with Smoke
Panic at Guwahati Airport: IndiGo Flight 6E 565 to Hyderabad Cancelled After Cabin Fills with Smoke | Image: Republic

Breaking News: IndiGo flight 6E 565 to Hyderabad was cancelled at Guwahati airport after smoke was reported inside the cabin. Initially believed to be due to AC moisture, the smoke continued to increase, causing passengers to feel suffocated. 

Panic broke out among travelers, and airport authorities immediately initiated safety protocols. The airline has arranged an alternative flight for the affected passengers. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shruti Sneha

Published On: 29 September 2025 at 13:36 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source