Panic at Guwahati Airport: Hyderabad-Bound Indigo Flight Cancelled as Smoke Fills Cabin
IndiGo flight 6E 565 from Guwahati to Hyderabad is cancelled after smoke fills the cabin, causing panic among passengers. Investigation into the incident is underway.
Reported by: Shruti Sneha
Panic at Guwahati Airport: IndiGo Flight 6E 565 to Hyderabad Cancelled After Cabin Fills with Smoke | Image: Republic
Breaking News: IndiGo flight 6E 565 to Hyderabad was cancelled at Guwahati airport after smoke was reported inside the cabin. Initially believed to be due to AC moisture, the smoke continued to increase, causing passengers to feel suffocated.
Panic broke out among travelers, and airport authorities immediately initiated safety protocols. The airline has arranged an alternative flight for the affected passengers. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
