×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Panic Grips as Major Fire Breaks Out Near Hyderabad’s Miyapur Metro Rail Depot

Major panic gripped in and around Hyderabad’s Miyapur Metro rail depot after a massive fire broke out at an open land near the metro rail depot on Tuesday.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Fire near Hyderabad's Miyapur Metro rail depot
Fire near Hyderabad's Miyapur Metro rail depot | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Major panic gripped in and around Hyderabad’s Miyapur Metro rail depot after a massive fire broke out at an open land near the metro rail depot on Tuesday. A huge plume of smoke was being seen from a distance. On information, the local police along with the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated. So far, no casualties were reported during the incident.

According to the fire officials, cable wires and other trashed articles were dumped in the open ground near the metro rail depot and it caught fire. Thick smoke billowed from the spot creating a scare in the nearby localities.

Advertisement

On information, a fire tender from Kukatpally fire station rushed to the spot and after hours of effort the flames were doused. The fire officials are investigating and trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

As per reports, the fire broke out in an open area near the rail depot. Officials said it was caused by the large dump of cable wires and other discarded articles. 

Advertisement

Further investigations are underway.
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

PM Imran Khan

a minute ago
In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.

Divorce by khula

3 minutes ago
Gold coin

Gold and Silver Prices

8 minutes ago
The caption of the video reads, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."

Spider-Man In Railways

12 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

14 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Actor Arun Govil

19 minutes ago
Road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Accident in Barabanki

19 minutes ago
Karina and Lee Jaewook

Karina-Jae Wook Part Ways

23 minutes ago
Airline’s Reply To Woman Complaining About 'Window Seat with No Window'

Ryanair's Windowless Seat

26 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's Next

34 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

36 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

Guardiola's intense chat

39 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Prithviraj Pens Note

an hour ago
Liquorgate: Why Sanjay Singh's Bail May Provide No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Others

Sanjay Singh

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal arrest

an hour ago
Brett Lee

Brett Lee on Mayank

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo