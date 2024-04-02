Advertisement

Hyderabad: Major panic gripped in and around Hyderabad’s Miyapur Metro rail depot after a massive fire broke out at an open land near the metro rail depot on Tuesday. A huge plume of smoke was being seen from a distance. On information, the local police along with the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated. So far, no casualties were reported during the incident.

According to the fire officials, cable wires and other trashed articles were dumped in the open ground near the metro rail depot and it caught fire. Thick smoke billowed from the spot creating a scare in the nearby localities.

Advertisement

On information, a fire tender from Kukatpally fire station rushed to the spot and after hours of effort the flames were doused. The fire officials are investigating and trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

As per reports, the fire broke out in an open area near the rail depot. Officials said it was caused by the large dump of cable wires and other discarded articles.

Advertisement

Further investigations are underway.

