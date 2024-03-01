English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Panic Hits Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Matchbox Manufacturing Unit

A massive fire broke out at a matchbox manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi District of Tamil Nadu. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu
Fire breaks out at a matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
Thoothukudi: A massive fire broke out at a matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu causing a major destruction at the manufacturing unit on Friday evening. The fire incident took place at the matchbox making factory located in Thoothukudi District of Tamil Nadu.

On information, around half a dozen fire tenders along with the local police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

It is being said that due to the presence of inflammable objects and chemicals, the fire spread quickly and engulfed the entire unit in a moment of a few minutes.

As per information, a rescue operation is being carried out at the site. The initial reports hint at no loss of life during the incident.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 
 

