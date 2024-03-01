Fire breaks out at a matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu | Image: ANI

Thoothukudi: A massive fire broke out at a matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu causing a major destruction at the manufacturing unit on Friday evening. The fire incident took place at the matchbox making factory located in Thoothukudi District of Tamil Nadu.

On information, around half a dozen fire tenders along with the local police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

It is being said that due to the presence of inflammable objects and chemicals, the fire spread quickly and engulfed the entire unit in a moment of a few minutes.

As per information, a rescue operation is being carried out at the site. The initial reports hint at no loss of life during the incident.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a matchbox manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/qfJybwEvhX — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.

