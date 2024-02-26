English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

Pankaj is renowned for his unforgettable rendition of tracks such as 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' from the 1986 crime thriller 'Naam'.

Digital Desk
File Photo of Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas
File Photo of Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas Latest News: Padmashri awardee and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas died on Monday. After battling a prolonged illness, the veteran singer took his last breath at 72. Taking to social media, Udhas' family share the grieving news with his fans. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," the official statement of the family, shared by the late singer's daughter Nayaab read. 

Pankaj Udhas Dies: How Political Leaders Reacted - Here's Who Said What

Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”, tweeted Union Minister Anurag Thakur. 

Advertisement

“A profound loss to the world of music! Saddened by the news of the legendary singer Padmashri Pankaj Udhas Ji’s, passing. His soulful voice touched hearts across generations. My deepest condolences to his family and fans”, said Congress' Aslam Shaikh. 

Advertisement

Pankaj is renowned for his unforgettable rendition of tracks such as 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' from the 1986 crime thriller 'Naam,' directed by Mahesh Bhatt. 

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas is known for several iconic songs in the ghazal genre. Some of his most famous songs include:

  • Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera
  • Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein
  • Na Kajre Ki Dhar
  • Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise
  • Maikhane Se Sharab Se
  • Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade Pe Aitbaar Kiya

These songs left an indelible mark on the Indian music landscape in the 80s and 90s and continue to be cherished by audiences worldwide even today. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

8 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

9 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

9 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

10 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

10 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

11 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

13 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

31 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo