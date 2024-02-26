Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas Latest News: Padmashri awardee and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas died on Monday. After battling a prolonged illness, the veteran singer took his last breath at 72. Taking to social media, Udhas' family share the grieving news with his fans. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," the official statement of the family, shared by the late singer's daughter Nayaab read.

Pankaj Udhas Dies: How Political Leaders Reacted - Here's Who Said What

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”, tweeted Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

“A profound loss to the world of music! Saddened by the news of the legendary singer Padmashri Pankaj Udhas Ji’s, passing. His soulful voice touched hearts across generations. My deepest condolences to his family and fans”, said Congress' Aslam Shaikh.

Pankaj is renowned for his unforgettable rendition of tracks such as 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' from the 1986 crime thriller 'Naam,' directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Pankaj Udhas is known for several iconic songs in the ghazal genre. Some of his most famous songs include:

Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera

Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein

Na Kajre Ki Dhar

Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise

Maikhane Se Sharab Se

Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade Pe Aitbaar Kiya

These songs left an indelible mark on the Indian music landscape in the 80s and 90s and continue to be cherished by audiences worldwide even today.