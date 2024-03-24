×

Updated May 18th, 2022 at 19:48 IST

Parakeets, Budgerigar birds rescued from Pune building; one arrested

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pune, May 18 (PTI) Police have rescued three Alexandrine parakeets, commonly known as pahadi parrots, and over 120 Budgerigar birds from a building terrace in Pune city and arrested one person for their illegal confinement, an official said on Wednesday.

The crime branch (unit I) of the Pune police arrested one Rahematulla Shaukatulla Khan on Tuesday for illegal confinement of these birds, said to be worth over Rs 2 lakh, on the terrace of a building in the Rasta Peth area and charged him under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the building was raided and three Alexandrine parakeets, a large and long-tailed green parrot with a bright red beak, and 123 Budgerigar birds kept in deplorable conditions on the terrace were freed, the official said.

"The wildlife bird species were rescued and sent to a treatment centre and the accused was arrested," said the official from the crime branch.

He said a probe was on to find out from where these birds were brought and to whom they were going to be sold, and whether an interstate gang was engaged in illicit wildlife trade in the city. PTI SPK RSY RSY

Published May 18th, 2022 at 19:48 IST

