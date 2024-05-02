Advertisement

Sabarkantha: In a tragic incident in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha, a father-daughter duo were killed following a massive blast that took place in an online parcel after its delivery on Thursday. It is being said that two other children also sustained some severe injuries during the explosion incident that occurred in an electronic item, delivered by an unidentified person. The shocking incident surfaced from Sabarkanth’s Vadali area, following which the local police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The police have identified the deceased as Jitendra Hirabhai Vanjara (33) and his daughter Bhumika Vanjara (11), who succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, during the treatment. Jitendra’s two other daughters, one aged 9 years and the other aged 10 years, also sustained serious burn injuries, following which both of them were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Vadali Police are probing the incident

According to a police official from the Vadali police station, the incident took place in Veda village of Vadali on Thursday. It surfaced during the preliminary inquiry that the parcel, having some electronic item, was delivered by an unknown person.

Advertisement

As soon as the electronic equipment was plugged in, a massive explosion took place in the house, during which 4 people were seriously injured. The injured were immediately taken to the nearby civil hospital, where two of them were declared dead.

While Jitendra Vanjara died on the spot during the incident, the 3 injured girls were rushed to the hospital, where one of the 3 girls succumbed to her injuries, while her sister and cousin are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

According to the relatives of the victims, the parcel was delivered in an autorickshaw.

Police have registered a case into the matter and have initiated a probe. The police are trying to ascertain the delivery man.

