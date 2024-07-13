sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:54 IST, July 13th 2024

Parents Should Know About Live-in Relations of Adults Aged Between 18 & 21: Uttarakhand UCC Panel

A panel of Uttarakhand's UCC is ensuring that data by live-in couples remains protected but parents of couples aged between 18-21 are aware about the same.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Uttrakhand's UCC panel has suggested to inform the parents of Live-in couples aged between 18-21
Parents Should Know About Live-in Relations of Adults Aged Between 18 & 21: Uttarakhand UCC Panel | Image: Unsplash/Representative image
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:54 IST, July 13th 2024