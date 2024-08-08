Published 20:58 IST, August 8th 2024
Bhagwant Mann Announces Rs 1 Crore Each For Hockey Team Players From Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that his government will award Rs 1 crore each for Indian men's team hockey players from Punjab after victory.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore each for Indian hockey team players from the state | Image: PTI
