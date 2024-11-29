Parliament First Week Ends With No Business Amid Oppn Ruckus: How Much Taxpayers’ Are Paying

New Delhi: No business took place in both the Houses – Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha — in the first week of Parliament's winter which began on November 25 after opposition created ruckus via protests, sloganeering over various issues and demanding discussions on subjects contrary to the rules. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, both have condemned opposition's conduct of repeatedly disrupting the Parliament affecting normal proceedings and listed business.

No business was able to take place in the first week of the Winter Session when discussions on several bills are pending, calling for an urgent attention of the law makers.

On Friday (today) also, both the Houses were adjourned for the fourth straight day with no business taking place. The Parliament will now resume on December 2, Monday.

Amid this, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier hit out at the Opposition saying, “we are creating a very bad precedent. Our actions are not public-centric. We are getting into irrelevance… We have virtually become a laughing stock.”

Dhankhar tore in to Opposition and expressed his deep anguish over ruckus which is causing loss of time and opportunity. “Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption,” he had said.

OM Birla also said that there are various bills that needs discussion including one relating to the welfare of women.

As the Winter Session's first week turned out to be a white wash due to opposition's protests and sloganeering, the question here is whether Opposition MPs justifying taxpayers spending.

Complete washout in Parliament, What Oppn wants?

Opposition members have been demanding a discussion on various issues including Sambhal violence, Manipur, US indictment of Adani Group among others. The Parliament will now resume on December 2.

Cost of Parliamentary Logjam to Nation: How Much Are Taxpayers Paying?

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General, PDT Achary had said that it takes around Rs 2.5 lakh per minute to run Parliament. Achary noted that this includes the costs of maintaining the building, as well as expenses for electricity, water, fuel, food, parliamentary security, and the salaries and allowances of MPs, their bodyguards, parliamentary staff, and all employees directly or indirectly involved.

Bad precedent being set, Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the actions by Opposition are not “public-centric.”