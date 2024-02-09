Advertisement

NEW DELHI: With the aim of curbing malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, the Parliament, on Friday, passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. During a discussion of the same in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the youth power of the nation is ‘vital’ and that merit cannot be allowed to be hijacked by non-merit. The bill recommends a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. The bill also aims to set up a new national committee to make suggestions on how computerised examinations can be made more secure.

"We can't allow vital youth power of this country to be surrendered or sacrificed in the hands of a handful few...Very cautiously, we have kept the bona fide candidate out of the purview of the law, be it a job aspirant or a student. So the message does not go that this new legislation is meant to harass the youth of this country. It is only meant to deter those who are playing with their future, and thereby the future of the nation," Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

Advertisement

"I am sure the entire House, in one voice, will support this (bill).... It is a dynamic journey we have started," Singh said.

With inputs from PTI.