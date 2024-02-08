Advertisement

Delhi: On Saturday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of the six individuals arrested concerning the Parliament security breach case until January 27. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, and Neelam Azad in judicial custody following the expiration of their police remand.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking judicial custody of all the accused as the investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement

During the hearing, accused Neelam Azad alleged before the court that a woman officer forcibly made her sign over 50 blank papers on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh objected to the allegations and submissions of the accused.

Advertisement

The court recorded the submissions of both sides. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sharma and Manoranjan allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, the two other accused - Shinde and Azad - also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)