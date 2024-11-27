Diplomatic Tensions Mount Following Arrest of Hindu Monk in Bangladesh | LIVE

The Ministry of External Affairs has reacted strongly over the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh. In a statement, the MEA said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."