Published 07:53 IST, November 27th 2024
Diplomatic Tensions Mount Following Arrest of Hindu Monk in Bangladesh | LIVE
- The Ministry of External Affairs has reacted strongly over the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh. In a statement, the MEA said, “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.”
- Meanwhile, in other news At least 7 NDRF teams of the 4th Battalion are deplyed across Tamil Nadu because of the weather warnings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression over Bay of Bengal has transformed into a deep depression, and is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm.
- The Parliament is set to resume its Winter Session on Wednesday, November 27.
07:53 IST, November 27th 2024
Parliament Winter Session to Resume Today
The Winter Session of the Parliament is set to resume on Wednesday, November 27.
07:48 IST, November 27th 2024
Layer of Smog Engulfs Mumbai
Mumbai city woke up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, on Wednesday. Visuals from Marine Drive.
07:43 IST, November 27th 2024
US, India Stronger When Working Together: Blinken
The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said. Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tuesday. "The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity," Blinken said.
07:03 IST, November 27th 2024
Ensure Hindus' Safety: India Reacts Strongly As Bangladesh Jails Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu
06:46 IST, November 27th 2024
7 FIRs Registered, 27 People Arrested in Sambhal Violence: Moradabad Divisional Commissioner
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.
06:46 IST, November 27th 2024
'If Everything is Matter of Principle...': Jaishankar Slams Western Criticism of India's Purchase of Russian Oil
Refuting the Western criticism of India's purchase of Russian oil despite its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said "this part of the world" has to understand that every part of the world has its own interests.
06:45 IST, November 27th 2024
India-Cyprus hold 6th Foreign Office Consultations in Nicosia
The sixth India-Cyprus Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) took place on November 26 in Nicosia, Cyprus. The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Central Europe), Ambassador Arun Sahu and Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Thessalia Salina Shambos.
06:48 IST, November 27th 2024