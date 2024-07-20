sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:01 IST, July 20th 2024

Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins Monday, Sitharaman to Present Union Budget on Jul 23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday as the Monsoon Session of Parliament gets underway next week.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
