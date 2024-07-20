Published 19:01 IST, July 20th 2024
Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins Monday, Sitharaman to Present Union Budget on Jul 23
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday as the Monsoon Session of Parliament gets underway next week.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
