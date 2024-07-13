Published 16:19 IST, July 13th 2024
Parody Account Posts Fake Message, Maharashtra Police Book Dhruv Rathee
According to the state cyber department, the account with the handle @dhruvrahtee had claimed on X that Birla’s daughter had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without appearing for it.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Parody account posts fake message, Maharashtra police book Dhruv Rathee | Image: Screen Grab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:19 IST, July 13th 2024