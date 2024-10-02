Published 15:12 IST, October 2nd 2024
Part of Railway Tracks Operated by NTPC Blown Up in Jharkhand's Sahibganj
Part of a railway line, operated by NTPC for transporting coal, was blown up in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Wednesday. | Image: PTI/ Representational
