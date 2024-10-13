Published 09:47 IST, October 13th 2024
Parts of Chennai to Face Power Cut on October 14, 15: Check Affected Areas, Timings
Power supply will be disrupted in several areas of Chennai on Tuesday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 15, from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work
Power supply will be disrupted in several areas of Chennai on Tuesday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 15, from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work | Image: X
